Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 1.79 million shares of the Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.52, and it changed around $0.69 or 83.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.72M. ANGH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.66, offering almost -469.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.72, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.63% since then. We note from Anghami Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 43020.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.90K.

Anghami Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ANGH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Anghami Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) trade information

Instantly ANGH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 83.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7100 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.70% year-to-date, but still down -7.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) is -8.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19050.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANGH is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1018.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1018.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ANGH Dividends

Anghami Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.39% of Anghami Inc. shares, and 15.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.29%. Anghami Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.07% of the shares, which is about 17135.0 shares worth $27330.0.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.02% or 5011.0 shares worth $7992.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 17135.0 shares worth $33927.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.

