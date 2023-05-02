An Analysis Of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 4.28 million shares of the Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) were traded, and its beta was 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.71, and it changed around $0.61 or 29.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.70M. WAFU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.40, offering almost -62.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.84% since then. We note from Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5420.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.73K.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) trade information

Instantly WAFU has showed a green trend with a performance of 29.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.48 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.91% year-to-date, but still up 42.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) is 31.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2860.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.44 day(s).

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.80%.

WAFU Dividends

Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 31.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 72.07% of Wah Fu Education Group Limited shares, and 0.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.72%. Wah Fu Education Group Limited stock is held by 4 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.25% of the shares, which is about 11259.0 shares worth $25445.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.02% or 753.0 shares worth $1701.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 9305.0 shares worth $21134.0, making up 0.21% of all outstanding shares.