An Analysis Of Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.93 million shares of the Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.47, and it changed around -$1.49 or -13.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.57B. PSO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.03, offering almost -27.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.65% since then. We note from Pearson plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 423.45K.

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) trade information

Instantly PSO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -13.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.15 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.02% year-to-date, but still down -9.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) is -9.43% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSO is forecast to be at a low of $10.75 and a high of $14.56. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pearson plc (PSO) estimates and forecasts

Pearson plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.04 percent over the past six months and at a 4.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -12.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.90%. Pearson plc earnings are expected to increase by 39.90% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -3.40% per year for the next five years.

PSO Dividends

Pearson plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.26. It is important to note, however, that the 2.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of Pearson plc shares, and 2.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.90%. Pearson plc stock is held by 152 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.38% of the shares, which is about 2.74 million shares worth $30.87 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 0.33% or 2.33 million shares worth $26.24 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Value Series and Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 1.02 million shares worth $11.48 million, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd held roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $7.89 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.