Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX: AMBO) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 3.89 million shares of the Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around $0.1 or 36.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.83M. AMBO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.82, offering almost -121.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.84% since then. We note from Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 94900.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 85.33K.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO) trade information

Instantly AMBO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 36.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5200 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.97% year-to-date, but still up 35.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO) is 38.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13560.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.7 day(s).

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AMBO Dividends

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 04 and May 05.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX:AMBO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. shares, and 0.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.97%. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 1.01% of the shares, which is about 0.17 million shares worth $49553.0.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with 0.13% or 22044.0 shares worth $6308.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.