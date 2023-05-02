Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) were traded, and its beta was 1.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.95, and it changed around $1.2 or 4.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $718.04M. AEHR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.69, offering almost -56.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.14% since then. We note from Aehr Test Systems’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

Instantly AEHR has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.27 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.10% year-to-date, but still down -1.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is -30.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.1 day(s).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

Aehr Test Systems share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.27 percent over the past six months and at a 33.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 320.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Aehr Test Systems to make $23.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $20.29 million and $10.67 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 117.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.40%. Aehr Test Systems earnings are expected to increase by 493.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

AEHR Dividends

Aehr Test Systems’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 17 and July 21.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.15% of Aehr Test Systems shares, and 61.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.95%. Aehr Test Systems stock is held by 166 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 5.82% of the shares, which is about 1.65 million shares worth $33.13 million.

Hood River Capital Management LLC, with 4.78% or 1.36 million shares worth $27.25 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.73 million shares worth $14.73 million, making up 2.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I held roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $23.51 million, which represents about 2.49% of the total shares outstanding.