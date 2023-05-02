A Business Review Of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 3.23 million shares of the Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were traded, and its beta was 0.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $99.09, and it changed around $0.21 or 0.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $76.82B. DUK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $114.50, offering almost -15.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $83.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.47% since then. We note from Duke Energy Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.04 million.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) trade information

Instantly DUK has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 100.39 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.79% year-to-date, but still up 0.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) is 3.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.5 day(s).

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) estimates and forecasts

Duke Energy Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.84 percent over the past six months and at a 6.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.56 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Duke Energy Corporation to make $6.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.13 billion and $6.68 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.00%. Duke Energy Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -4.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.80% per year for the next five years.

DUK Dividends

Duke Energy Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 09. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.06 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.02. It is important to note, however, that the 4.06% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Duke Energy Corporation shares, and 65.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.50%. Duke Energy Corporation stock is held by 2,208 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 9.15% of the shares, which is about 70.51 million shares worth $7.26 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.75% or 59.7 million shares worth $6.15 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 23.4 million shares worth $2.41 billion, making up 3.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 17.8 million shares worth around $1.83 billion, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.