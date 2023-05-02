In the last trading session, 1.35 million shares of the 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.92, and it changed around $0.05 or 1.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $339.30M. EGHT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.88, offering almost -238.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.45% since then. We note from 8×8 Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

8×8 Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended EGHT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 8×8 Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) trade information

Instantly EGHT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.29 on Monday, 05/01/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.41% year-to-date, but still down -6.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) is -26.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EGHT is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -139.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -54.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts

8×8 Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.37 percent over the past six months and at a 287.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 80.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $185.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect 8×8 Inc. to make $189.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $181.37 million and $187.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.92%.

EGHT Dividends

8×8 Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.56% of 8×8 Inc. shares, and 105.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 109.08%. 8×8 Inc. stock is held by 291 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 17.88% of the shares, which is about 19.97 million shares worth $86.29 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 16.17% or 18.06 million shares worth $78.0 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 8.46 million shares worth $45.03 million, making up 7.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 6.47 million shares worth around $30.48 million, which represents about 5.79% of the total shares outstanding.