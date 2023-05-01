ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 3.15 million shares of the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.07, and it changed around $0.3 or 1.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.02B. ZIM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $71.40, offering almost -318.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.92% since then. We note from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.23 million.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Instantly ZIM has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.25 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.70% year-to-date, but still down -11.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) is -27.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.11 day(s).

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.84 percent over the past six months and at a -103.75% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -105.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -50.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.57 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. to make $1.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.72 billion and $3.43 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -57.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -56.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 271.20%.

ZIM Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 15 and May 19. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 99.30 percent and its annual dividend per share was 16.95. It is important to note, however, that the 99.30% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.93% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, and 34.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.55%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock is held by 345 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.95% of the shares, which is about 3.54 million shares worth $60.51 million.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with 2.67% or 3.21 million shares worth $54.74 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.48 million shares worth $8.15 million, making up 0.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF held roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $6.89 million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.