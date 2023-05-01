YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.88, and it changed around -$0.09 or -4.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $142.39M. YS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.44, offering almost -880.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.79% since then. We note from YS Biopharma Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 711.80K.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) trade information

Instantly YS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9700 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.25% year-to-date, but still up 18.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS) is -7.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) estimates and forecasts

YS Dividends

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:YS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. shares, and 15.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.81%. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. stock is held by 40 institutions, with Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Jan 30, 2023, it held 0.31% of the shares, which is about 0.29 million shares worth $2.07 million.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd, with 0.05% or 42915.0 shares worth $0.3 million as of Jan 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.