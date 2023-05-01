You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN).

In the last trading session, 23.2 million shares of the Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) were traded, and its beta was 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.37, and it changed around $0.16 or 7.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.22B. LUMN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.54, offering almost -429.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.08% since then. We note from Lumen Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.52 million.

Lumen Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended LUMN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Lumen Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) trade information

Instantly LUMN has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.46 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.60% year-to-date, but still up 6.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) is -9.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 140.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LUMN is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -110.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) estimates and forecasts

Lumen Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.43 percent over the past six months and at a -76.77% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -90.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -148.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.72 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Lumen Technologies Inc. to make $3.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.68 billion and $4.61 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -20.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -39.80%.

LUMN Dividends

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 02.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.09% of Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, and 81.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.71%. Lumen Technologies Inc. stock is held by 999 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 3.14% of the shares, which is about 31.46 million shares worth $164.21 million.

Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF, with 2.38% or 23.81 million shares worth $125.0 million as of Jan 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.