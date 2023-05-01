X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.93 million shares of the X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) were traded, and its beta was 0.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.47, and it changed around -$0.05 or -3.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $185.79M. XFOR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.41, offering almost -63.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.78% since then. We note from X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information

Instantly XFOR has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 48.04% year-to-date, but still up 1.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) is 77.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.66 day(s).

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) estimates and forecasts

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.63 percent over the past six months and at a 49.34% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 69.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 65.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.10%.

XFOR Dividends

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.66% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 58.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.95%. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 73 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.38% of the shares, which is about 2.9 million shares worth $2.88 million.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund, with 0.42% or 0.52 million shares worth $0.51 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.