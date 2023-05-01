X Financial (NYSE: XYF) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.91 million shares of the X Financial (NYSE:XYF) have been traded, and its beta is 0.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.62, and it changed around $0.14 or 3.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $173.30M. XYF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.20, offering almost -16.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.25% since then. We note from X Financial’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18910.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.11K.

X Financial stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended XYF as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. X Financial is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) trade information

Instantly XYF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.23 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.75% year-to-date, but still up 15.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, X Financial (NYSE:XYF) is 10.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4830.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XYF is forecast to be at a low of $5.10 and a high of $5.10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -40.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

X Financial (XYF) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.00%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 52.30%. X Financial earnings are expected to increase by 160.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 29.31% per year for the next five years.

XYF Dividends

X Financial’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 22 and May 26.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.68% of X Financial shares, and 0.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.83%.