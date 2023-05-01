Why ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 2.99 million shares of the ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.46, and it changed around -$0.04 or -7.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.59M. ZVSA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.00, offering almost -5334.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.52% since then. We note from ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 662.12K.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information

Instantly ZVSA has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.5900 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 82.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.41% year-to-date, but still down -72.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) is -76.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day(s).

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) estimates and forecasts

ZVSA Dividends

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.99% of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 6.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.51%. ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.70% of the shares, which is about 64258.0 shares worth $29847.0.

CSS LLC, with 0.16% or 14648.0 shares worth $6803.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 4076.0 shares worth $1893.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.