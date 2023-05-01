Why Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 95.59 million shares of the Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) were traded, and its beta was 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.71, and it changed around -$1.79 or -17.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.60B. SNAP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.37, offering almost -248.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.84% since then. We note from Snap Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 41.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.79 million.

Snap Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 41 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 32 recommended SNAP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Snap Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) trade information

Instantly SNAP has showed a red trend with a performance of -17.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.70 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.68% year-to-date, but still down -12.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) is -19.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 57.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNAP is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -83.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) estimates and forecasts

Snap Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.08 percent over the past six months and at a 5.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -37.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 33 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.1 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 33 analysts expect Snap Inc. to make $1.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.11 billion and $1.14 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.40%. Snap Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -184.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 40.92% per year for the next five years.

SNAP Dividends

Snap Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 19 and July 24.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.39% of Snap Inc. shares, and 53.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.56%. Snap Inc. stock is held by 840 institutions, with Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Feb 27, 2023, it held 4.01% of the shares, which is about 53.23 million shares worth $540.31 million.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, with 2.33% or 30.93 million shares worth $276.81 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.