Why Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 1.74 million shares of the Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.10, and it changed around $0.06 or 5.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.70M. PRAX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.33, offering almost -1111.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.79, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.18% since then. We note from Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) trade information

Instantly PRAX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -53.99% year-to-date, but still up 3.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) is 36.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.99 day(s).

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) estimates and forecasts

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.26 percent over the past six months and at a 34.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 47.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 43.20% in the next quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -18.00% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -14.60% per year for the next five years.

PRAX Dividends

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.67% of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. shares, and 111.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 112.36%. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. stock is held by 151 institutions, with Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 4.71% of the shares, which is about 2.47 million shares worth $5.87 million.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, with 2.04% or 1.07 million shares worth $2.55 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.