Why Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In the last trading session, 2.03 million shares of the Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.73, and it changed around $0.38 or 5.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.37B. OSCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.08, offering almost -20.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.54% since then. We note from Oscar Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.68 million.

Oscar Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended OSCR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Oscar Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Instantly OSCR has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.80 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 173.58% year-to-date, but still up 15.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) is 5.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.44, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -23.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OSCR is forecast to be at a low of $3.90 and a high of $6.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -0.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 42.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Oscar Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 85.91 percent over the past six months and at a 44.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 86.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 56.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.15 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Oscar Health Inc. to make $1.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $972.76 million and $1.02 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.50%.

Oscar Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 10.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 75.90% per year for the next five years.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 09.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.51% of Oscar Health Inc. shares, and 85.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.00%. Oscar Health Inc. stock is held by 188 institutions, with Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 8.04% of the shares, which is about 14.57 million shares worth $35.84 million.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, with 2.17% or 3.94 million shares worth $9.68 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.