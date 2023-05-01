Why Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In the last trading session, 3.96 million shares of the Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) were traded, and its beta was 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.60, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $168.90M. GMDA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.66, offering almost -128.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.0% since then. We note from Gamida Cell Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.12 million.

Gamida Cell Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GMDA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gamida Cell Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

The rise to weekly highs of 1.6500 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.03%. We can see from the shorts that 7.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GMDA is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -587.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -212.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Gamida Cell Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.88 percent over the past six months and at a 33.87% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.60% in the next quarter.

5 analysts expect Gamida Cell Ltd. to make $130k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.70%.

GMDA Dividends

Gamida Cell Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 27.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.74% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares, and 32.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.50%. Gamida Cell Ltd. stock is held by 66 institutions, with Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio being the largest institutional investor. By Feb 27, 2023, it held 2.86% of the shares, which is about 2.33 million shares worth $3.42 million.

Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund, with 2.22% or 1.81 million shares worth $2.66 million as of Feb 27, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.