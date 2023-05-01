Why BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.44 million shares of the BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.54, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $79.27M. BZFD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.62, offering almost -940.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.56% since then. We note from BuzzFeed Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.78 million.

BuzzFeed Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BZFD as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. BuzzFeed Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) trade information

Instantly BZFD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5900 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.66% year-to-date, but still down -8.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) is -49.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.77, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BZFD is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -270.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -177.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) estimates and forecasts

BuzzFeed Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -70.32 percent over the past six months and at a -5.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -12.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $64.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect BuzzFeed Inc. to make $84.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $91.56 million and $106.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -29.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -20.70%.

BuzzFeed Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 64.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 44.30% per year for the next five years.

BZFD Dividends

BuzzFeed Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 09.

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.31% of BuzzFeed Inc. shares, and 38.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.43%. BuzzFeed Inc. stock is held by 51 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.49% of the shares, which is about 15.33 million shares worth $10.57 million.

General Atlantic, L.P., with 5.89% or 7.86 million shares worth $5.42 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.11 million shares worth $1.45 million, making up 1.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $0.24 million, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.