Why Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) were traded, and its beta was 2.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around -$0.01 or -6.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.35M. BDRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.80, offering almost -8943.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.39% since then. We note from Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) trade information

Instantly BDRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2702 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.26% year-to-date, but still down -17.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) is -52.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $629.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BDRX is forecast to be at a low of $629.90 and a high of $629.90. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -273769.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -273769.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $240k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc to make $370k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2019.

BDRX Dividends

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc shares, and 2.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.11%.