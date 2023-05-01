Why Apollomics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLM) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the Apollomics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.29, and it changed around $0.65 or 14.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $413.10M. APLM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.00, offering almost -826.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.87% since then. We note from Apollomics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 158.33K.

Apollomics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) trade information

Instantly APLM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.50 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.94% year-to-date, but still up 30.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Apollomics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) is -82.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23390.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APLM is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -372.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -372.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Apollomics Inc. (APLM) estimates and forecasts

APLM Dividends

Apollomics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Apollomics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 80.33% of Apollomics Inc. shares, and 153.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 780.22%.