Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 3.47 million shares of the Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were traded, and its beta was 1.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.12, and it changed around -$0.84 or -2.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.16B. WAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $86.87, offering almost -134.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.9% since then. We note from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.64 million.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) trade information

Instantly WAL has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.92 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.68% year-to-date, but still down -8.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is 2.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.59 day(s).

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) estimates and forecasts

Western Alliance Bancorporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.64 percent over the past six months and at a -13.61% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -19.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $664.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to make $666.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $620 million and $687.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.50%. Western Alliance Bancorporation earnings are expected to increase by 12.00% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -13.30% per year for the next five years.

WAL Dividends

Western Alliance Bancorporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 19 and July 24. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.88 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.44. It is important to note, however, that the 3.88% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.85% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares, and 91.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.77%. Western Alliance Bancorporation stock is held by 499 institutions, with Growth Fund Of America Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.23% of the shares, which is about 3.54 million shares worth $125.97 million.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, with 2.88% or 3.15 million shares worth $187.82 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.