Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 6.73 million shares of the Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) were traded, and its beta was 0.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.18, and it changed around $0.01 or 9.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.55M. BBIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.35, offering almost -1205.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from Vinco Ventures Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.89 million.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Instantly BBIG has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2500 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.52% year-to-date, but still down -28.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) is -43.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.95 day(s).

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) estimates and forecasts

BBIG Dividends

Vinco Ventures Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 19 and June 03.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.49% of Vinco Ventures Inc. shares, and 18.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.17%. Vinco Ventures Inc. stock is held by 109 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.15% of the shares, which is about 5.35 million shares worth $2.48 million.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF, with 2.09% or 5.2 million shares worth $2.55 million as of Feb 27, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.