The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 3.28 million shares of the The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $124.28, and it changed around -$5.97 or -4.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.08B. PNC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $176.47, offering almost -41.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $117.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.45% since then. We note from The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.89 million.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) trade information

Instantly PNC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 132.34 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.31% year-to-date, but still up 0.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) is -2.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.16 day(s).

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) estimates and forecasts

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.81 percent over the past six months and at a 1.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -2.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.49 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. to make $5.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.12 billion and $5.41 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 9.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.96% per year for the next five years.

PNC Dividends

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.61 percent and its annual dividend per share was 6.00. It is important to note, however, that the 4.61% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.39% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares, and 84.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.55%. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock is held by 1,856 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 3.07% of the shares, which is about 12.26 million shares worth $1.94 billion.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund, with 2.33% or 9.32 million shares worth $1.47 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.