The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 3.13 million shares of the The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) have been traded, and its beta is 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $52.24, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $91.45B. SCHW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $86.63, offering almost -65.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $45.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.86% since then. We note from The Charles Schwab Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.29 million.

The Charles Schwab Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended SCHW as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. The Charles Schwab Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 53.08 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.26% year-to-date, but still down -1.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) is -0.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.69 day(s).

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) estimates and forecasts

The Charles Schwab Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.45 percent over the past six months and at a -13.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -19.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -30.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.77 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect The Charles Schwab Corporation to make $4.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.09 billion and $5.41 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -12.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.30%. The Charles Schwab Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 24.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.27% per year for the next five years.

SCHW Dividends

The Charles Schwab Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 17 and July 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.91 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 1.91% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.34% of The Charles Schwab Corporation shares, and 86.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.88%. The Charles Schwab Corporation stock is held by 2,128 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Stock Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.88% of the shares, which is about 51.61 million shares worth $4.3 billion.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, with 2.62% or 46.92 million shares worth $3.91 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.