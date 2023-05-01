TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 4.85 million shares of the TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) were traded, and its beta was 2.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.83, and it changed around $1.5 or 6.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.41B. TGTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.50, offering almost 1.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.98% since then. We note from TG Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.11 million.

TG Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TGTX as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. TG Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.37 for the current quarter.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) trade information

Instantly TGTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.35 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 109.89% year-to-date, but still up 12.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) is 67.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.22, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -6.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TGTX is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $39.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 75.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) estimates and forecasts

TG Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 349.01 percent over the past six months and at a 20.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2,289.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect TG Therapeutics Inc. to make $10.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.02 million and $594k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 67.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,610.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.20%.

TGTX Dividends

TG Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 01.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.86% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 72.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.18%. TG Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 273 institutions, with SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Feb 27, 2023, it held 4.30% of the shares, which is about 6.43 million shares worth $103.0 million.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, with 2.65% or 3.97 million shares worth $46.91 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.