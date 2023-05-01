Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.65, and it changed around -$0.08 or -10.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.90M. TAOP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.75, offering almost -169.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.38% since then. We note from Taoping Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 26850.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.97K.

Taoping Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TAOP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Taoping Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) trade information

Instantly TAOP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7800 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still up 0.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) is 0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6880.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TAOP is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -976.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -976.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 109.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $52 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 109.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.99%.

TAOP Dividends

Taoping Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 30.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.81% of Taoping Inc. shares, and 0.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.38%. Taoping Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.27% of the shares, which is about 42751.0 shares worth $27809.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.18% or 28828.0 shares worth $18752.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 25705.0 shares worth $16194.0, making up 0.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 3739.0 shares worth around $2544.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.