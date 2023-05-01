Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 9.57 million shares of the Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) were traded, and its beta was 2.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.04, and it changed around -$0.31 or -1.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.60B. RUN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.13, offering almost -85.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.67% since then. We note from Sunrun Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.42 million.

Sunrun Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended RUN as a Hold, whereas 20 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sunrun Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Instantly RUN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.22 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.41% year-to-date, but still down -0.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is 12.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RUN is forecast to be at a low of $12.74 and a high of $65.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -208.94% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 39.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Sunrun Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.09 percent over the past six months and at a -135.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 32.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 71.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $518.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect Sunrun Inc. to make $594.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $495.78 million and $584.58 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.50%. Sunrun Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 304.30% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -8.00% per year for the next five years.

RUN Dividends

Sunrun Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 03.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.72% of Sunrun Inc. shares, and 95.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.63%. Sunrun Inc. stock is held by 655 institutions, with iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Feb 27, 2023, it held 3.09% of the shares, which is about 6.64 million shares worth $159.54 million.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, with 2.86% or 6.14 million shares worth $147.51 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.