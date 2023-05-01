Stock Performance And Outlook Of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU)

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) were traded, and its beta was -0.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.27, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $102.40M. VERU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.55, offering almost -1833.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.77% since then. We note from Veru Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.07 million.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5100 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.95% year-to-date, but still down -9.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) is -3.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.43 day(s).

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Veru Inc. (VERU) estimates and forecasts

Veru Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -89.08 percent over the past six months and at a -19.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -83.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -38.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.37 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Veru Inc. to make $7.55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.03 million and $9.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -66.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -21.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.30%.

VERU Dividends

Veru Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.42% of Veru Inc. shares, and 57.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.68%. Veru Inc. stock is held by 183 institutions, with Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 12.36% of the shares, which is about 10.22 million shares worth $12.97 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, with 9.50% or 7.86 million shares worth $9.98 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.92 million shares worth $2.44 million, making up 2.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $1.79 million, which represents about 1.71% of the total shares outstanding.