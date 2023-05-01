Stock Performance And Outlook Of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK)

In today’s recent session, 0.74 million shares of the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around $0.01 or 4.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $120.29M. NAK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.36, offering almost -63.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.09% since then. We note from Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Instantly NAK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2315 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.49% year-to-date, but still down -1.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) is -11.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.67 day(s).

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NAK is forecast to be at a low of $0.80 and a high of $0.80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -263.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -263.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.22 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.60%.

NAK Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 11 and May 15.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.12% of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, and 11.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.55%. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock is held by 97 institutions, with Kopernik Global Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 6.04% of the shares, which is about 32.01 million shares worth $7.05 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 2.21% or 11.7 million shares worth $2.58 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 18.27 million shares worth $4.03 million, making up 3.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF held roughly 12.61 million shares worth around $2.78 million, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.