Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 1.44 million shares of the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) have been traded, and its beta is 2.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.98, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $188.90M. SPPI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.57, offering almost -60.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.37% since then. We note from Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended SPPI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) trade information

Instantly SPPI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.66% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0000 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 166.32% year-to-date, but still up 42.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) is 37.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.73, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPPI is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -308.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) estimates and forecasts

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 128.02 percent over the past six months and at a 51.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 70.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 440.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $12.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.50%.

SPPI Dividends

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.67% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 22.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.13%. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 95 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.61% of the shares, which is about 5.35 million shares worth $1.97 million.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund, with 1.11% or 2.29 million shares worth $0.84 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.