Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 4.91 million shares of the Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.09, and it changed around -$0.1 or -1.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.54B. SWN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.87, offering almost -93.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.63% since then. We note from Southwestern Energy Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 25.68 million.

Southwestern Energy Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended SWN as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Southwestern Energy Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Instantly SWN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.36 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.91% year-to-date, but still down -0.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is 5.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 60.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.85, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SWN is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -175.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Southwestern Energy Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.57 percent over the past six months and at a -48.87% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -21.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -56.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -57.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.44 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Southwestern Energy Company to make $1.53 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.14 billion and $1.94 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -65.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -21.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.40%. Southwestern Energy Company earnings are expected to increase by -47.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 28.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.59% of Southwestern Energy Company shares, and 86.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.57%. Southwestern Energy Company stock is held by 577 institutions, with Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Jan 30, 2023, it held 4.63% of the shares, which is about 50.98 million shares worth $281.41 million.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF, with 3.12% or 34.37 million shares worth $182.14 million as of Feb 27, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.