SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 5.08 million shares of the SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.66, and it changed around $0.12 or 4.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $558.60M. SOUN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.14, offering almost -581.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.04% since then. We note from SoundHound AI Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.70 million.

SoundHound AI Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SOUN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SoundHound AI Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) trade information

Instantly SOUN has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.72 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 50.28% year-to-date, but still up 9.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) is 27.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.23, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOUN is forecast to be at a low of $3.20 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -87.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) estimates and forecasts

SoundHound AI Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.00 percent over the past six months and at a 61.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect SoundHound AI Inc. to make $8.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.29 million and $6.15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 67.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 45.20%.

SOUN Dividends

SoundHound AI Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.28% of SoundHound AI Inc. shares, and 13.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.23%. SoundHound AI Inc. stock is held by 46 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.59% of the shares, which is about 4.66 million shares worth $8.25 million.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund, with 0.87% or 1.57 million shares worth $2.78 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.