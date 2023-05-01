Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ: SCTL) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 2.21 million shares of the Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) were traded, and its beta was 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.73, and it changed around -$0.02 or -2.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.72M. SCTL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.86, offering almost -154.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.07% since then. We note from Societal CDMO Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 178.74K.

Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) trade information

Instantly SCTL has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8900 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.99% year-to-date, but still down -15.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) is -38.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.04 day(s).

Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) estimates and forecasts

Societal CDMO Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.03 percent over the past six months and at a 70.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 37.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Societal CDMO Inc. to make $23.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21.19 million and $23.15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.10%. Societal CDMO Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -33.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

SCTL Dividends

Societal CDMO Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 15.

Societal CDMO Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.90% of Societal CDMO Inc. shares, and 64.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.86%. Societal CDMO Inc. stock is held by 56 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.35% of the shares, which is about 2.0 million shares worth $2.98 million.

First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund, with 1.53% or 1.3 million shares worth $1.69 million as of Jan 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.