SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -185.81%

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) have been traded, and its beta is 3.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.55, and it changed around $0.06 or 4.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $382.90M. SNDL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.15, offering almost -232.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.29, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.77% since then. We note from SNDL Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.37 million.

SNDL Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SNDL as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SNDL Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Instantly SNDL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5300 on Friday, 04/28/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -1.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.84% year-to-date, but still up 9.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is -1.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNDL is forecast to be at a low of $4.43 and a high of $4.43. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -185.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -185.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,138.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $176.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SNDL Inc. to make $169.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $17.04 million and $13.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 933.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,186.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.40%.

SNDL Dividends

SNDL Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 15 and May 19.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.34% of SNDL Inc. shares, and 5.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.79%. SNDL Inc. stock is held by 109 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.07% of the shares, which is about 7.22 million shares worth $11.08 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 0.44% or 1.04 million shares worth $1.6 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 12.49 million shares worth $19.17 million, making up 5.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $1.66 million, which represents about 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.