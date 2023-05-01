Shares Of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) Could Show A Loss Of -110.53%

In today’s recent session, 0.41 million shares of the Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) have been traded, and its beta is 0.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.80, and it changed around $1.0 or 35.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.39M. NERV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.27, offering almost -301.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.84% since then. We note from Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 96100.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 57.01K.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) trade information

Instantly NERV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 35.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.74 on Friday, 04/28/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -1.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 139.00% year-to-date, but still up 58.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) is 133.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NERV is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -110.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -84.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) estimates and forecasts

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.87 percent over the past six months and at a 54.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 29.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 52.10% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.00%.

NERV Dividends

Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 08.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.42% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares, and 33.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.35%. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 22.49% of the shares, which is about 1.2 million shares worth $4.49 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.63% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.72 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 0.65 million shares worth $2.43 million, making up 12.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $1.99 million, which represents about 10.00% of the total shares outstanding.