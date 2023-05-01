Shares Of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Could Show A Loss Of -589.66%

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.45, and it changed around -$0.06 or -3.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $220.81M. CTXR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.71, offering almost -17.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.9% since then. We note from Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 867.55K.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CTXR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Instantly CTXR has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6189 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 83.54% year-to-date, but still down -5.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) is 31.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTXR is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -589.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -175.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.10 percent over the past six months and at a 39.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.40%.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 15.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.42% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 11.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.54%. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 69 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 21.38% of the shares, which is about 3.96 million shares worth $3.13 million.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund, with 9.82% or 1.82 million shares worth $1.44 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.