Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 10.53 million shares of the Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.20, and it changed around $2.23 or 113.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.29M. SNTG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.96, offering almost -41.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.44, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.71% since then. We note from Sentage Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 81130.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 35.02K.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) trade information

Instantly SNTG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 113.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.4600 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 118.75% year-to-date, but still up 165.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) is 144.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20920.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.41 day(s).

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) estimates and forecasts

SNTG Dividends

Sentage Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 09.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 62.36% of Sentage Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.47%. Sentage Holdings Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with UBS Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.03% of the shares, which is about 4406.0 shares worth $25466.0.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with 0.00% or 157.0 shares worth $907.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 347.0 shares worth $2005.0, making up 0.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held roughly 20.0 shares worth around $115.0, which represents about 0.00% of the total shares outstanding.