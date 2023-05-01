Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In today’s recent session, 3.23 million shares of the Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.56, and it changed around -$0.26 or -2.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.75B. RIVN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.86, offering almost -225.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.01% since then. We note from Rivian Automotive Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.29 million.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Instantly RIVN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.95 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.85% year-to-date, but still up 1.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) is -12.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 68.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.72 day(s).

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.65, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIVN is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $44.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -250.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Rivian Automotive Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.59 percent over the past six months and at a 13.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 147.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $642.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Rivian Automotive Inc. to make $949.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $95 million and $364 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 576.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 160.90%.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 09.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.16% of Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, and 68.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.48%. Rivian Automotive Inc. stock is held by 834 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 4.32% of the shares, which is about 39.71 million shares worth $731.87 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Trust, with 2.25% or 20.69 million shares worth $381.24 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.