Risk-Taking Investors May Find Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around $0.02 or 9.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.90M. SEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.87, offering almost -2113.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.09% since then. We note from Sono Group N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Sono Group N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SEV as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

Instantly SEV has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2580 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.86% year-to-date, but still down -15.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) is -36.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SEV is forecast to be at a low of $0.85 and a high of $3.79. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1622.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -286.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

Sono Group N.V. earnings are expected to increase by -31.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 0.23% per year for the next five years.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 08.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.22% of Sono Group N.V. shares, and 2.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.36%. Sono Group N.V. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.14% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $46212.0.