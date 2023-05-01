ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 1.06 million shares of the ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.31, and it changed around $0.03 or 9.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.11M. RETO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.32, offering almost -325.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.35% since then. We note from ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 191.48K.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

Instantly RETO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3371 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.44% year-to-date, but still up 12.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) is -18.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.47 day(s).

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.40%.

RETO Dividends

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 30.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.84% of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. shares, and 0.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.89%. ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Feb 27, 2023, it held 0.05% of the shares, which is about 22427.0 shares worth $9867.0.