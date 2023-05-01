QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 5.48 million shares of the QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.00, and it changed around -$0.22 or -3.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.18B. QS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.51, offering almost -135.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.0% since then. We note from QuantumScape Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.47 million.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Instantly QS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.90 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.46% year-to-date, but still down -6.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is -9.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 54.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -7.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QS is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 57.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

QuantumScape Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.45 percent over the past six months and at a 4.21% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.20% in the next quarter.

QuantumScape Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -736.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.88% per year for the next five years.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 25 and July 31.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.47% of QuantumScape Corporation shares, and 39.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.02%. QuantumScape Corporation stock is held by 433 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 1.94% of the shares, which is about 7.01 million shares worth $39.72 million.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund, with 1.66% or 5.97 million shares worth $33.85 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.