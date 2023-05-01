Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.72 million shares of the Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.17, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $258.10M. PTRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.70, offering almost -558.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.22% since then. We note from Proterra Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.81 million.

Proterra Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PTRA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Proterra Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) trade information

Instantly PTRA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.63% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2300 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.88%. We can see from the shorts that 14.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PTRA is forecast to be at a low of $1.80 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -669.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -53.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) estimates and forecasts

Proterra Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.40 percent over the past six months and at a 25.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -26.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 51.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $86.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Proterra Inc. to make $101.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $58.58 million and $74.56 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 48.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.90%.

PTRA Dividends

Proterra Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 09.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.62% of Proterra Inc. shares, and 70.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.97%. Proterra Inc. stock is held by 238 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.69% of the shares, which is about 6.1 million shares worth $23.0 million.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund, with 2.18% or 4.94 million shares worth $18.62 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.