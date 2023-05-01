Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 61.55 million shares of the Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.07, and it changed around $0.02 or 29.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.80M. PBTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.21, offering almost -3057.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.57% since then. We note from Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 29.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.81 million.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PBTS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Instantly PBTS has showed a green trend with a performance of 29.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.0890 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.21% year-to-date, but still down -19.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) is -32.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PBTS is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -9900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) estimates and forecasts

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.28% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, and 0.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.50%. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Feb 27, 2023, it held 0.10% of the shares, which is about 44173.0 shares worth $3745.0.