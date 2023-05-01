PBLA Stock Forecast 2023: Panbela Therapeutics Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 33.33%

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around -$0.07 or -12.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.70M. PBLA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $76.00, offering almost -15733.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.65 million.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

Instantly PBLA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -12.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7950 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 39.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -83.63% year-to-date, but still up 14.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) is 13.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PBLA is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1983.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -212.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -91.52 percent over the past six months and at a 97.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 95.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 99.40% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.20%.

PBLA Dividends

Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.91% of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 0.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.09%. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with UBS Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.03% of the shares, which is about 5337.0 shares worth $2568.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.01% or 1364.0 shares worth $656.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 172.0 shares worth $82.0, making up 0.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 146.0 shares worth around $70.0, which represents about 0.00% of the total shares outstanding.