On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.02 million shares of the On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.45, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.15B. ONON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.80, offering almost -4.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.42% since then. We note from On Holding AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.23 million.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Instantly ONON has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.80 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.99%. The company’s shares are currently up 89.10% year-to-date, but still down -2.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) is 5.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.54, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -9.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ONON is forecast to be at a low of $17.32 and a high of $35.74. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -10.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 46.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

On Holding AG share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 81.79 percent over the past six months and at a 86.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -12.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.92 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 41.30%.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 21.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.16% of On Holding AG shares, and 43.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.70%. On Holding AG stock is held by 255 institutions, with Jennison Associates LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.81% of the shares, which is about 5.1 million shares worth $158.1 million.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 8.27 million shares worth $180.77 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 4.88 million shares worth around $106.64 million, which represents about 1.73% of the total shares outstanding.