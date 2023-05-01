Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 5.37 million shares of the Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) were traded, and its beta was 3.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.71, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $159.91M. OCGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.11, offering almost -338.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.23% since then. We note from Ocugen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.35 million.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Instantly OCGN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8100 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.11% year-to-date, but still down -9.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) is -19.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.56 day(s).

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) estimates and forecasts

Ocugen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.45 percent over the past six months and at a -15.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -22.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -22.20% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 63.60%.

OCGN Dividends

Ocugen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 05.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.74% of Ocugen Inc. shares, and 40.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.95%. Ocugen Inc. stock is held by 161 institutions, with SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF being the largest institutional investor. By Feb 27, 2023, it held 9.26% of the shares, which is about 20.97 million shares worth $20.89 million.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, with 2.87% or 6.5 million shares worth $8.46 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.