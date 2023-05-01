Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of NVOS Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 12.29 million shares of the Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) were traded, and its beta was -0.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.12, and it changed around -$0.01 or -10.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.30M. NVOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.30, offering almost -1816.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.00 million.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Instantly NVOS has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1375 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.33% year-to-date, but still up 5.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) is 3.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.28 day(s).

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) estimates and forecasts

NVOS Dividends

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 19 and June 03.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.92% of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. shares, and 3.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.78%. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.73% of the shares, which is about 0.17 million shares worth $35158.0.

iShares Micro Cap ETF, with 0.48% or 0.11 million shares worth $14514.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.