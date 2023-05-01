National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A A Decline Of -86.31%

In the last trading session, 4.91 million shares of the National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) were traded, and its beta was 1.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.30, and it changed around $0.05 or 17.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.10M. NCMI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.30, offering almost -666.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.67% since then. We note from National CineMedia Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.08 million.

National CineMedia Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NCMI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. National CineMedia Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) trade information

Instantly NCMI has showed a green trend with a performance of 17.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3348 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 35.00% year-to-date, but still down -16.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) is 160.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 57.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NCMI is forecast to be at a low of $0.70 and a high of $0.70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -133.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -133.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1,100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $51.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect National CineMedia Inc. to make $70.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $35.9 million and $67.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 43.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.80%. National CineMedia Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 42.60% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -6.33% per year for the next five years.

NCMI Dividends

National CineMedia Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 12. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 40.40 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 40.40% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.26% of National CineMedia Inc. shares, and 16.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.03%. National CineMedia Inc. stock is held by 66 institutions, with Group One Trading, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.17% of the shares, which is about 0.3 million shares worth $65847.0.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.25 million shares worth $0.5 million, making up 1.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.50% of the total shares outstanding.