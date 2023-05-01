Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 641.34 million shares of the Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) were traded, and its beta was 2.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.08, and it changed around $0.01 or 13.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $257.17M. MULN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.71, offering almost -2037.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.5% since then. We note from Mullen Automotive Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 445.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 264.90 million.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Instantly MULN has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1194 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 33.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.11% year-to-date, but still down -25.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) is -26.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 344.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MULN is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28650.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28650.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 100.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $37.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Mullen Automotive Inc. to make $37.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.8 million and $19.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 152.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 91.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.10%.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 03.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.64% of Mullen Automotive Inc. shares, and 2.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.12%. Mullen Automotive Inc. stock is held by 168 institutions, with Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 0.95% of the shares, which is about 36.21 million shares worth $10.36 million.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF, with 0.21% or 8.03 million shares worth $1.86 million as of Feb 27, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.