Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of GLUE Stock In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.78 million shares of the Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.67, and it changed around $0.13 or 2.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $223.59M. GLUE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.62, offering almost -170.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.78% since then. We note from Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 175.19K.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) trade information

Instantly GLUE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.11 on Friday, 04/28/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.63% year-to-date, but still down -8.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) is -36.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.4 day(s).

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) estimates and forecasts

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.77 percent over the past six months and at a -23.04% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -22.80% in the next quarter.

GLUE Dividends

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in June.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.84% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 84.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.75%. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 120 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 15.58% of the shares, which is about 7.69 million shares worth $36.46 million.

FMR, LLC, with 12.59% or 6.22 million shares worth $29.47 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.69 million shares worth $8.0 million, making up 3.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $5.96 million, which represents about 2.55% of the total shares outstanding.